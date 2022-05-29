MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire late Sunday morning near Mobile’s downtown. A house fire was reported at 451 South Hamilton Street. That’s off of Canal Street and south of the Mobile Civic Center parking lot.

When we arrived, there was thick smoke coming from the rear of the home and from the roof. Neighbors say the home has been abandoned for several years. A fire official at the scene said the fire was an accident but offered no further details. No one was hurt in the fire. Several fire vehicles were called to the dense neighborhood to combat the fire.