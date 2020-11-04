MFRD responds to abandoned home fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a home on fire in West Mobile Wednesday afternoon.
MFRD says the home located on the 1200 block of Alethia Avenue was abandoned. Fire fighters arrived on scene to smoke and flames coming from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
