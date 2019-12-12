MPD: Woman shot near Craighead Elementary school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirms with News 5 they are responding to Craighead Elementary School for reports of a woman shot.
Mobile Police are also on Baltimore Street and Gayle Street, a few blocks down from the elementary school where they were also sent to the reports of one shot.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, her injuries are non-life threatening. Police say the woman when to the school to seek refuge.
The initial call came from Craighead Elementary School around 4:15 p.m.. The school dismisses students at 3 p.m.
Police say they are looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
