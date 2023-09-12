MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department put out a large trash fire at Butternut Drive around 6 p.m. Monday.

MFRD was dispatched just before 6 p.m. for a smoke investigation in the Butternut Drive area, just northwest of the Mobile Airport.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a large trash fire had spread to nearby vegetation and was out of control. They requested more units.

Trees were burned, and there was vast amounts of smoke.

“It was started off as a fine Monday afternoon, which we come sneak down here to go bass fishing in our little secret spot,” Will Webb, who witnessed the fire, said. “We come down here and man, the whole place was ablaze, right? Flames 15 foot up in the air, and whatnot. So on and so forth. When we showed up, there was one truck one scene. We just figured, you know, maybe a little brush fire and lo and behold, here come five, six more trucks!”

The fire spread to adjacent areas, but firefighters ultimately put it out.

Nobody was injured, and no structures were burned.

MFRD District Chief Shaun Hicks used this as an example as why not to burn at this time as the cause of the fire was someone burning debris in the area.

“We’re urging everyone not to burn at this time especially we do have an Alabama forestry burn ban in effect from May through October,” Hicks said. “And obviously, there’s also no burning within the city limits regardless of that at any time.”