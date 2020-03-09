Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

MFRD: Puppy wakes up owner in house fire on Amelia avenue

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue says a puppy saved the day at a house fire in West Mobile Monday Morning.

Stephen Millhouse sent the following photos to News 5 after the scene was under control.

Millhouse says the fire started on Amelia avenue in the kitchen. Crews got to the house just before 9:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames. No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories