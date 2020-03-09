MFRD: Puppy wakes up owner in house fire on Amelia avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue says a puppy saved the day at a house fire in West Mobile Monday Morning.

Stephen Millhouse sent the following photos to News 5 after the scene was under control.







Millhouse says the fire started on Amelia avenue in the kitchen. Crews got to the house just before 9:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames. No one was injured.

