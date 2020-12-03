MFRD: One woman extracted from crash at Duval and Michigan

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) says one woman was pulled out of a crash at Duval and Michigan in Mobile.

WKRG News 5 crews on scene saw Mobile Polie with crime scene tape near the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

