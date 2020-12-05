MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say one person was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision near I-65 on Bay Bridge and Telegraph Rd.
According to MFRD, the person was trapped but was removed without extrication.
Mobile Police is to follow up with an investigation. There is no further information at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Couple’s story of finding love after losing spouses to cancer shared across the US
- Reports: 2 siblings hit by truck at Florida mini golf course
- Fire reported on Dauphin St. in Mobile, crew on scene
- MFRD: One transported to hospital after head-on collision near I-65
- Man recently released from jail wanted in Escambia County for aggravated battery