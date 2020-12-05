MFRD: One transported to hospital after head-on collision near I-65

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say one person was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision near I-65 on Bay Bridge and Telegraph Rd.

According to MFRD, the person was trapped but was removed without extrication.

Mobile Police is to follow up with an investigation. There is no further information at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories