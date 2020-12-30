MFRD: Single-vehicle accident fatality confirmed on East I-65 Service Road

UPDATE (2:02 PM) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has confirmed the single-vehicle accident resulted in a fatality.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on the east I-65 Service Road between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.
Mobile Fire-Rescue tells WKRG News 5 one person may possibly be trapped.
This is a developing story.
