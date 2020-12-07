MFRD: 2 killed in I-65 crash involving 18-wheeler

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department says two are dead, one male and one female, in a crash between an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on I-65 between Airport and Government.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories