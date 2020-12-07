MFRD: 2 killed in I-65 crash involving 18-wheeler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department says two are dead, one male and one female, in a crash between an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on I-65 between Airport and Government.
