CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in law firm arson on night of Mobile protests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue (MFRD) investigators are looking into an overnight fire at a Mobile Law Office as a possible case of arson.

The fire happened Sunday, May 31. According to MFRD, fire crews were called to the flames just before 11 pm on Esplanade Avenue.

As you can imagine, this is very emotional for both Moshae Donald and Jakie Brown to digest.

Both are African – American women who spent many years building their business from the ground up and to see their business catch fire is hurtful and traumatizing for both.

“I just got to the office as fast as I could so I could understand what was happening,” said Donald.

Just after midnight, Attorney Moshae Donald got an alarming call. As multiple protests were happening around the City of Mobile.

“I was fully aware of the justifiable anger and outrage that was occurring across the country through these protests in response to the murder of George Floyd,” said Donald.

In the surveillence video provided by MFRD, you can see a guy walk up to the building. He then throws a brick through the window and then you then start to see flashing indicating that there’s a fire, as the person of interest runs off.

“I’m angry that lone acting under the cover of these protests could destroy something we worked so hard to build,” said Donald.

At this time MFRD haven’t ruled out if it was protest related or a single incident building targeted.

“We have overcome repeated adversities through our lives and for someone to burn our office is unacceptable,” said Donald.

The office was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported in this fire. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact MFRD.

