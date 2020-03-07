MFRD: Multiple crews fight two-story house fire in West Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple crews are fighting a house fire in West Mobile.

MFRD says Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department was initially called to the scene and after arriving, they were requested for backup.

No injuries were reported.

The MCSO blocked the road for more than an hour. The fire department had to run a hose line across Airport Boulevard in order to bring water to the blaze.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories