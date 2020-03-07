MFRD: Multiple crews fight two-story house fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple crews are fighting a house fire in West Mobile.
MFRD says Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department was initially called to the scene and after arriving, they were requested for backup.
No injuries were reported.
The MCSO blocked the road for more than an hour. The fire department had to run a hose line across Airport Boulevard in order to bring water to the blaze.
