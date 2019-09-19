MFRD: More than 30 water rescues since 3 p.m.

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says they have responded to more than 30 water rescues since 3:07 PM. Dozens of stranded motorists and vehicles stuck in floodwaters.

MFRD says there are no injuries from any of the scenes so far.

