MFRD: More than 30 water rescues since 3 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says they have responded to more than 30 water rescues since 3:07 PM. Dozens of stranded motorists and vehicles stuck in floodwaters.
MFRD says there are no injuries from any of the scenes so far.
