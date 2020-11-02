MFRD: Mobile business internally damaged after fire on Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says TJ’s Auto Repair received internal damage to its business after a fire Sunday night.
Up to seven fire trucks were on scene to extinguish the single-story fire and did so successfully. Although no one was hurt, there was internal damage to the business.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, there were cars that burned inside the building. The cost of the damage has not been calculated as of yet. No further information was provided.
