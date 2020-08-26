MFRD members deploy ahead of Hurricane Laura

Press release from Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. – In anticipation of Hurricane Laura making landfall along the Gulf Coast, members of Alabama’s Task Force One (AL-TF1) Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR/US&R) mobilized this afternoon, as crews loaded gear, supplies, tools, tech, and other necessary equipment. The type 3 deployment maintains approximately 35 members, comprised of 23 MFRD personnel (field operatives and staff), firefighters from Saraland Fire Department and Poarch Band of Creek Indians Fire/Rescue, K-9 search & rescue teams, medical personnel from USA Health, and civilian volunteers.

Alabama Task Force One is a self-sustained team, specializing in search and rescue, technical rescue, water rescue, trench operations, structural collapse operations, and more. The team will deploy from Mobile on Wednesday evening and settle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they will be on standby awaiting orders for aid.

Prior to departure, rapid COVID-19 and wellness tests will be conducted, affirming team members are negative for Covid-19 and fit for deployment. The team is prepared to remain in the region as long as needed for assistance.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is honored to be able to provide aid in any form, as we empathize with all towns, cities, and counties along the Gulf Coast as pertains to hurricane preparedness.

