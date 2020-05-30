MFRD: Man shot at Bel Air Mall, transported to local hospital

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old man was reportedly shot at Bel Air Mall, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

He was transported to a local hospital. The gunshot wound is non life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories