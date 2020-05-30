MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old man was reportedly shot at Bel Air Mall, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.
He was transported to a local hospital. The gunshot wound is non life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- MFRD: Two shot on Satchel Paige Drive near McGowin Park in Mobile
- MFRD: Man shot at Bel Air Mall, transported to local hospital
- Bobby J. Morrow, Olympic medal winner, Harlingen native, passes away at 84
- Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station
- Mobile Housing Board rescinds Central Plaza Towers eviction notices