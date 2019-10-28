MFRD investigators credit smoke alarm saving woman during fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators credit the smoke alarm saving a woman’s life during a fire Monday morning on Fearn Court.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the crews were called to the 1200 block of Fearn Court around 9:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they confirmed large amounts of smoke were visible from the exterior of the single-story, brick, housing unit.

MFRD says firefighters immediately began fire ground operations, with fire suppression teams locating the source of the fire and search crews confirming that all occupants safely evacuated the home. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire out.

MFRD reports there were no injuries from the scene.

The woman living in the home told investigators that she was awakened by the sound of a blaring smoke alarm to find that the home was filled with smoke. Investigators are crediting a working smoke alarm with potentially saving the tenant’s life.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.