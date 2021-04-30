International Trade Center in Mobile evacuated due to outside gas leak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The International Trade Center in Mobile located on Water Street was evacuated due to a gas leak outside of the building.

Officials with the Alabama State Port Authority say workers were inside the building working on the HVAC when they smelled gas. Police and fire, along with Spire, were called to investigate. It was determined there was a gas leak outside of the building, but the fumes could be smelled from inside the building due to open windows.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated. Spire has turned off the gas and everyone is safe.

