MFRD: House fire reported on Bascombe Street

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile-Fire Rescue reported a house fire on Bascombe Street that happened at around 1:46 PM Sunday.

View the full press release below:

At approximately 13:46 hours, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bascombe Street for reports of a residence on fire in the area. Engine Co. 2 arrived on scene to discover a single-story home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Fire scene operations were immediately established, as fire personnel secured a water source and prepared charged hose lines for suppression. Crews battled smoke and flames for approximately 20 minutes before acknowledging that the blaze was safely under control.

Search & rescue teams swept through the interior of the structure, discovering no civilians inside. Neighbors reported that no one was in the home at the time of the incident.

The home suffered substantial, structural damage due to fire to the front of the home and two (2) adjacent rooms. Moderate amounts of smoke and water damage were sustained throughout the rest of the home, and a family SUV parked to the side of the home is a total loss, after suffering damage from direct flames.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported from the scene. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, as Cause of Origin Investigators continue to review the scene.

