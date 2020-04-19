MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened on Staples Rd. around 1 p.m.
MFRD say there were no injuries reported as occupants cleared the residence before units arrived on scene.
There’s no word on what started the fire as of yet but MFRD is working to investigate.
LATEST STORIES:
- While patrolling reopened beaches, Florida officers find man wanted for homicide
- MFRD: House fire on Staples Road under investigation
- Watch: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
- Father of 5 dies from coronavirus on his twin daughters’ 10th birthday, family says
- Washington Governor Inslee takes Trump to task – again – for fomenting ‘insubordination’