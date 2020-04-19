MFRD: House fire on Staples Road under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened on Staples Rd. around 1 p.m.

MFRD say there were no injuries reported as occupants cleared the residence before units arrived on scene.

There’s no word on what started the fire as of yet but MFRD is working to investigate.

