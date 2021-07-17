MFRD hosts “Smoke Alarm Blitz”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s never a bad time to get prepared for a fire. Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were holding a “smoke-alarm” blitz Saturday at the Figures Community Center in Mobile. Mobile firefighters were canvassing neighborhoods in the Toulminville community, installing up to 3 free smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms provide an early warning in case of an emergency. The hope is to have more smoke alarm events every few weeks in different Mobile neighborhoods.

Citizens can register to have a free smoke alarm installed in their home by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or by calling 251-208-7484.