MFRD hosts promotion ceremony for seven firefighters

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seven firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were promoted Friday to the rank of Fire Service Driver.

The ceremony was held at 2 PM and WKRG News 5 was there to capture the event.

Here’s a list of the promoted firefighters:

  • Jason Carpenter
  • Stephen Daniels
  • Jeffery Haller
  • Steven L Millhouse
  • Jennifer Nelson
  • Jason Smith
  • Elaine Spruill

