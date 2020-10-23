MFRD hosts promotion ceremony for seven firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seven firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were promoted Friday to the rank of Fire Service Driver.
The ceremony was held at 2 PM and WKRG News 5 was there to capture the event.
Here’s a list of the promoted firefighters:
- Jason Carpenter
- Stephen Daniels
- Jeffery Haller
- Steven L Millhouse
- Jennifer Nelson
- Jason Smith
- Elaine Spruill
