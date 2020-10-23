MFRD hosts promotion ceremony for seven firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seven firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were promoted Friday to the rank of Fire Service Driver.

The ceremony was held at 2 PM and WKRG News 5 was there to capture the event.

Here’s a list of the promoted firefighters:

Jason Carpenter

Stephen Daniels

Jeffery Haller

Steven L Millhouse

Jennifer Nelson

Jason Smith

Elaine Spruill

