MFRD: Fire reported at Heron Lakes Country Club in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flames were reported coming from a roof at Heron Lakes Country Club Saturday.

Units on scene at Heron Lakes Country Club (3851 Government Blvd) for a structure presenting with flames through the roof. This is a developing scene, as crews continue to mitigate the incident. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) May 9, 2020

No word on how the fire started.

As of Saturday, this makes the third fire that has occurred at Heron Lakes Country Club, albeit a lot more minor compared to the rest.

Back in May of 2019, a large fire erupted at the golf cart barn where smoke and flames were massive.

The fire was then rekindled where Mobile Fire-Rescue had to return to put it out.

A month later in June 2019, 90 golf carts were scorched in a fire at the country club.

Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries in all three incidents.

