MFRD: Fire reported at Heron Lakes Country Club in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flames were reported coming from a roof at Heron Lakes Country Club Saturday.
No word on how the fire started.
As of Saturday, this makes the third fire that has occurred at Heron Lakes Country Club, albeit a lot more minor compared to the rest.
Back in May of 2019, a large fire erupted at the golf cart barn where smoke and flames were massive.
The fire was then rekindled where Mobile Fire-Rescue had to return to put it out.
A month later in June 2019, 90 golf carts were scorched in a fire at the country club.
Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries in all three incidents.
