MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Fire Chief, Mark Sealy, will hold a press conference Friday to address the community state of affairs.
The conference will begin at 1:30 at the Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis St.
News 5 plans to be in attendance and provide you with the latest.
LATEST STORIES:
- NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag
- Louisville police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
- Pensacola Police currently searching for grand theft suspect
- MFRD Fire Chief to hold press conference Friday
- Father fights off shark after it bites son at North Carolina beach