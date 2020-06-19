MFRD Fire Chief to hold press conference Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Fire Chief, Mark Sealy, will hold a press conference Friday to address the community state of affairs.

The conference will begin at 1:30 at the Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis St.

News 5 plans to be in attendance and provide you with the latest.

