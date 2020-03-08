MFRD: Crews on scene of residential fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Bill Hawkins with the AARP Alabamajoins News Five This Morning to talk about some new scams that are going around related to the Coronavirus and how scammers are taking advantage of this new threat to turn it into a new threat to your wallet.

"It’s going to get worse before it gets better," said Associate State Director of AARP Alabama. "It’s sickening, it’s sickening, it’s in the news you’re hearing things and people are trying to protect their family and there are despicable people that are trying to use this fear to put money in their pockets." Key things to watch for include someone asking you to buy a vaccine. That doesn’t exist. If someone selling a new coronavirus related insurance policy for a cruise ship or your health just wants your money.