MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Douglas A. Melton station will be temporarily closed while the city works to perform asbestos abatement, mold removal and other necessary repairs.

Upon a positive test for asbestos in a tile in the building, firefighters and equipment were immediately moved to nearby MFRD stations. According to a press release, firefighters and equipment will be strategically placed around Mobile to ensure the area is covered and optimum response times are withheld.

MFRD says they don’t anticipate any impact on the services provided to citizens who rely on Station 8 and its members. The station is located at 57 S. Lafayette Street.

The City of Mobile and MFRD is committed to the health and safety of every employee and the public services provided to members of our community. We will provide more details about the timeline for Station 8’s closure once more information is available.