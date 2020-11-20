MFRD called to assist Seven Hills Fire Rescue with house, brush fire

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue units were called to assist Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire, that spread to the ground in west Mobile on New Neck Road Friday afternoon.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way.
This is a developing story.
