MFRD: Boater stranded at Buccaneer Yacht Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a boater is stranded on a sailboat at the Buccaneer Yacht Club.
MFRD say a water rescue is underway and the U.S. Coast Guard was contacted for additional assistance. However, they’ve received no word from them as of yet.
As this story develops, News 5 will be sure to keep you informed.
