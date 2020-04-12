MFRD: Boater stranded at Buccaneer Yacht Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a boater is stranded on a sailboat at the Buccaneer Yacht Club.

MFRD say a water rescue is underway and the U.S. Coast Guard was contacted for additional assistance. However, they’ve received no word from them as of yet.

As this story develops, News 5 will be sure to keep you informed.

