MFRD: Abandoned tug boat catches fire off Mobile River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue units responded to a tug boat on fire seen off the Mobile River Thursday afternoon.

The boat, located off the Cochrane Causeway, was in dry dock when it caught fire. Mobile Fire-Rescue said the abandoned tug boat was being scrapped.

No one is trapped or reported injured at this time, reports MFRD.

