MFR: Boat fire at Cochrane bridge

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
mobile fire rescue_1531768047365.JPG.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to a boat fire at Cochrane Bridge Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported.

News 5 will update you as more details surface.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories