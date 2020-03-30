MFR: 60-year-old man hit by vehicle in Mobile, transported to hospital for head injury

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near a McDonald’s between Springdale Blvd. and Dauphin St.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the man was unconscious upon their arrival and was bleeding from the head. No other injuries are reported at this time.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

