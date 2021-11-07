Metal Sheriff highlights pollinator garden outside MCSO HQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve recently had to renew your pistol permit or had other business at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office you might have seen this. This is a sculpture of a gigantic sheriff made out of pipes. It’s a highlight of a new pollinator garden. It sits at the corner of the parking lot at MCSO headquarters on Royal Street near downtown Mobile.

Nursery owner Jessica Townsend designed and installed the garden. It was installed in August during a landscaping renovation. She says a pollinator garden gives birds, bees, butterflies, and other pollinators a place to reproduce in a place that provides food, shelter, water, and plants they need to survive.