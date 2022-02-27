MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain and weeping go hand-in-hand. A downpour greeted Joe Cain’s Merry Widows late Sunday morning. The widows, dressed all in black, made their way into the Church Street Cemetery to comically sob and wail over the grave of the legendary Joe Cain.

The ladies fight over who Joe loved best and pay tribute to the man credited with reviving Mardi Gras following the Civil War. A big crowd of onlookers huddled under umbrellas around the edges of the cemetery trying to stay dry and get a look at the tradition. After a eulogy and toast, the ladies headed out for more partying before the afternoon parade.