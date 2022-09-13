UPDATE (10:51 a.m.): MFRD told WKRG they have evacuated the building. Firefighters have gone floor to floor to check for additional hazards and the entire basement has flooded.

MFRD has not given an estimated time of how long they’ll be there. Once the water is cleared, Alabama Power will check the basement. The power and water is off at the building.

There is no known cause to the flooding, but all MFRD knows is a pipe started leaking water.

UPDATE (10:31 a.m.): MFRD told WKRG no one has had to be evacuated.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed they are at the Merchants Plaza Building in downtown Mobile in response to “water flowing in the basement.”

MFRD told WKRG they are pumping out water. Mobile Police, Alabama Power and MAWSS are also on the scene at 56 S. Joseph Street.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.