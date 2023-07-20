MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue continues their fight against a fire that has lasted over 24 hours.

“Yesterday, last night and through the morning today we were able to knock down the fire as much as possible from the exterior, but the condition of the building makes it very dangerous to put firefighters inside,” Mobile Fire Rescue District Chief Scott Carmichael said.

Mobile Fire-Rescue first responded to the fire at Merchant Transfer Company around 5:18 p.m. Wednesday. Since then, they have had more than 15 fire units respond to the fire.

“We did pull those fire companies from all around the city to make sure that no one part of the city had a large response gap,” Carmichael said.

Firefighters have contained the fire to the building, but the smoke and ash have found their way to surrounding neighborhoods.

“It smells like my house is on fire,” Gail Stephen said.

Stephen lives right across the street from this building. She woke up to find ashes lying across her and her son’s car.

“I came out this morning and was like oh my god look at my car,” Stephen said.

WKRG reported another fire at this building in 2021. This worries Stephens about the future of the neighborhood in the industrial area.

“Thats scary, that’s very scary,” Stephen said.

Carmicheal told WKRG that the fire started in a storage room that was full of thousand-pound paper bundles waiting to be recycled.

“Once fire gets into those the only way that you can extinguish that fire is to take that bail apart,” Carmichael said.

A private contractor has been hired to help the process of putting out this fire. Their job is to dismantle the exterior of the building to allow firefighters a safer entry to the building granting first responders access to the source of the fire.

“It takes a combination of a large water source which we have and heavy machinery which the contractor has. They arrived on scene around 3:30 today and began their efforts around 4 p.m.,” Carmichael said.

Nobody has been reported injured and this is still an ongoing investigation.