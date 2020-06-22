Mental Health aware, dealing with anxiety in difficult times

Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group in Mobile County has some tips to help stay positive during difficult times and dealing with anxiety.

Whatley suggests the best way to deal with anxiety is when it is something small, deal with it right away. “If you came home to a little fire you wouldn’t look at the fire and go ‘I’m going to watch Netflix.’ No, you’d first put it out.” Whatley said.

