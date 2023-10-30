MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was severely injured during an assault and robbery that happened Friday night, according to the police department.

Officers responded to USA Health Providence Hospital for a report of an assault incident, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

When they arrived, they found that a man had been confronted by one man he knew and other men he did not know in The Main Event parking lot.

The victim was hit with a blunt object, his keys were taken and other personal belongings were stolen, according to the incident report.

He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

