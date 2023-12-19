MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile men were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase through parts of Mobile.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department attempted to stop a car at Gold Avenue and Silver Drive Monday around 9:15 a.m. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase, during which they discarded a handgun, according to the Mobile Police Department.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The chase ended at Wellington Street and West Clark Avenue when the car became disabled. The men got out of the car and began running. They were later caught after a short foot chase.

Samjuan Lamar Matthews, 19, and Marcus L Johnson, 18, were arrested. During a search of the car, officers found drugs, according to the release.

The men are charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.