MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers.

Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off Highway 90. The pair are seen coordinating with each to carry off the unit.

This time, the theft took place Monday, Oct. 3., according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. If you have any information about the men’s whereabouts or the stolen unit, call the MPD at 251-208-1700.