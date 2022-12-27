MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Dec. 28, 2021, Grace Carter was worshipping inside a Prichard church when a bullet was shot through the church doors and hit her. She died on the scene. A year later her family is holding a memorial to remember Grace.

The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Everlasting Life Holiness Church that night for what they were told was a “potential medical call.” Officials began CPR on Grace, but it was too late. Grace’s death was the third homicide in Prichard within a four day span from Dec. 24 until Dec. 28.

On Dec. 30, Prichard police arrested Kaillyn Harris, 26, for the murder. Harris had an arrest history in Mobile County, including an arrest for insurance fraud charges.

In January 2022, Grace’s husband, Cecil Carter, was installed as pastor at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church. A friend of Grace who attended the installation described her as “a true lady.”

“My mother was a brilliant, phenomenal woman who had so much life to give,” said Dee Carter, Grace’s daughter. “I was blessed to have had her for 30 years. She was my best friend and there are no words to describe this pain.”

The memorial is set to be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Everlasting Life Holiness Church.