Memorial service Monday for “Sea Lord of Mobile” Hal Pierce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Veterans and supporters of the US Military are expected to gather this morning to pay tribute to a beloved Mobile veteran.

A memorial service is happening this morning for Captain Hal Pierce. Visitation is at 10:30 and the service is at 11:30 at the Aircraft Pavilion at Battleship Memorial Park. He was known as the “Sea Lord of Mobile.” He served in the US Navy for 31 years. After his military career, he was a tireless advocate for veterans issues in the Mobile region. He was also involved in the preservation and protection of the Middle Bay Lighthouse in Mobile Bay for thirty years. Pierce also served as a commissioner on the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Commission for many years. Pierce passed away last month after an illness.

