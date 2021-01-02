Memorial Service Monday for Mobile Finance Director, Chief-of-Staff who died unexpectedly after Christmas

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A memorial service for Paul Wesch is set for this Monday at 2 at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Mobile. Wesch died in a vehicle crash two days after Christmas in Theodore.

The 66-year-old Wesch had been Mobile’s Finance Director since 2013 and was also serving as Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief-of-Staff. He’s being remembered as a competent, professional, and polite public servant. Wesch leaves behind a wife and three children. Prior to joining the Stimpson administration, Wesch was active in the local Republican Party. According to an obituary notice, “In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation (Camp Rap-a-Hope) in memory of Paul.”

