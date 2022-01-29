MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life and legacy of Jonathan Neesmith. The 40-year-old tow truck driver was killed on I-65 responding to a call in Saraland in December. It’s a heartbreaking loss for his family. They describe him as a devoted and loving father of five.

Today tow truck drivers and others gather at The Grounds in west Mobile for Jonathan Neesmith last Ride / Slow Down Move Over Awareness. Organizers say it’s a chance to not only honor Neesmith but to also remind drivers to be cautious when they see anyone pulled over on the interstate and move over.