MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many events will be taking place on Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day in order to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

On Saturday, May 28, the Silverhill Car Show will be happening in Silverhill, Ala. at 8 a.m. Later on in the evening at 7 p.m., the Mobile Pops will be hosting their Memorial Day Concert at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile.

On May 30, Memorial Day, at 7 a.m. there will be a Flag Lowering Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Also at 7 a.m. on Memorial Day, Baldwin County will have its Baldwin County Memorial Day Flag Relay. Here is the full list of events:

Day/Time Event Location Saturday, May 28 at 8 a.m. Silverhill Car Show Silverhill, Ala. Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. Mobile Pops Memorial Day Concert Medal of Honor Park Monday, May 30 at 7 a.m. Flag Lowering Ceremony Vietnam Veterans Memorial Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Monday, May 30 at 7 a.m. Baldwin County Memorial Day Flag Relay TBA Monday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. Mobile National Cemetery Virginia Street, Mobile, Ala. Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. Satsuma Memorial Day Ceremony Satsuma City Hall Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. William F. Green Veterans Home Bay Minette, Ala. Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Memorial Day Program Veterans Memorial, Silverhill, Ala. Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery Highway 225, Spanish Fort, Ala. Monday, May 30 at 3 p.m. National Memorial Day Moment of Silence National

The National Memorial Day Moment of Silence is used to honor those who have sacrificed themselves for the country.