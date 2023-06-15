MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Memberships for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra 2023-2024 season are on sale now.

During the season, there will be eight concerts, including a February 2024 gala with an appearance from Yo-Yo Ma. Yo-Yo Ma is “one of the most successful and well-known classical performers of all time.”

Memberships are on sale now and cost between $105 to $432. Individual concert tickets will go on sale on Aug. 1, 2023, and will cost between $20 and $96.

Concerts

Heroes & Villains

Sept. 16 & 17, 2023

Music from Star Wars, King Kong, Lawrence of Arabia, Rocky, Dances with Wolves, Wonder Woman, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Incredibles, and more.

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Nov. 18 & 19, 2023

Amazing flutist Anthony Trionfo, Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony and Respighi’s The Birds.

Holiday Classics

Dec. 16 & 17, 2023

Conductor Robert J. Seebacher, vocalist Kevin Thompson and Mobile’s Singing Children join the orchestra for the best Christmas concert ever.

Firebird

Jan. 20 & 21, 2024

Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and pianist Maxim Lando playing Tchaikovsky’s passionate Piano Concerto No. 1.

Yo-Yo Ma

Feb. 29, 2024

Special event seating and pricing apply.

Strings Attached

March 9 & 10, 2024

Vibrant young artist Simone Porter performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, a Romantic masterpiece and guaranteed showstopper.

Mozart’s Requiem

April 6 & 7, 2024

Mozart’s final work is a breathtaking choral masterpiece loved the world over.

University of South Alabama Concert Choir and Mobile Oper Chorus.

A Latin Rhapsody