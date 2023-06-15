MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Memberships for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra 2023-2024 season are on sale now.
During the season, there will be eight concerts, including a February 2024 gala with an appearance from Yo-Yo Ma. Yo-Yo Ma is “one of the most successful and well-known classical performers of all time.”
Memberships are on sale now and cost between $105 to $432. Individual concert tickets will go on sale on Aug. 1, 2023, and will cost between $20 and $96.
Concerts
Heroes & Villains
- Sept. 16 & 17, 2023
- Music from Star Wars, King Kong, Lawrence of Arabia, Rocky, Dances with Wolves, Wonder Woman, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Incredibles, and more.
Beethoven & Blue Jeans
- Nov. 18 & 19, 2023
- Amazing flutist Anthony Trionfo, Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony and Respighi’s The Birds.
Holiday Classics
- Dec. 16 & 17, 2023
- Conductor Robert J. Seebacher, vocalist Kevin Thompson and Mobile’s Singing Children join the orchestra for the best Christmas concert ever.
Firebird
- Jan. 20 & 21, 2024
- Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and pianist Maxim Lando playing Tchaikovsky’s passionate Piano Concerto No. 1.
Yo-Yo Ma
- Feb. 29, 2024
- Special event seating and pricing apply.
Strings Attached
- March 9 & 10, 2024
- Vibrant young artist Simone Porter performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, a Romantic masterpiece and guaranteed showstopper.
Mozart’s Requiem
- April 6 & 7, 2024
- Mozart’s final work is a breathtaking choral masterpiece loved the world over.
- University of South Alabama Concert Choir and Mobile Oper Chorus.
A Latin Rhapsody
- May 18 & 19, 2024
- Our favorite Cuban pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, returns to perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.