Mellow Mushroom launches program to help charities, frontline workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mellow Mushroom is launching a program in Mobile where the more pizzas they sell Thursday, July 9, the more it will give away to charities and frontline workers.

For every pie sold Thursday at the Mobile locations, the store’s owner will donate pies to the Core Project, the Dearborn YMCA, and the Hearin-Chandler YMCA.

It’s part of the Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers’ new ‘A Pie for A Pie’ community giving program.

Mellow Mushroom has two locations in Mobile, on Old Shell Road and Schillinger Road South.

