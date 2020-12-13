Mel Showers honored with Emmy Gold-Circle Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’S own Mel Showers was honored with an Emmy Gold-Circle award Saturday.
Mel retired from the desk in 2019 but continues to receive accolades. The recognition will occur virtually tonight.
The Gold-Circle recognizes television broadcasters who have worked with distinction for a minimum of five decades. To date, only nine people have received the honor.
