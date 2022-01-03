Meet Citronelle’s new police chief

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new police chief in Citronelle. Starting Jan. 3, Chris McLean is in charge of the Department.

The new chief is no stranger to law enforcement. Chief McLean said, “I spent 10 years in Chickasaw, and then I did 10 years at the sheriff’s office and then I did 5 years as the chief of police for the City of Satsuma, and my last three years I was the public safety director for the City of Chickasaw.”

He said when he found out about the opening in Citronelle he knew he had to apply. The City of Citronelle has been in need of a new chief since the former Chief John Tyler Norris resigned in 2021.

Citronelle’s Mayor Jason Stringer said, “We were looking for someone that would get involved in the community and the school system.”

Stringer said McLean’s experience, especially in smaller cities, makes him a great fit for the department. He said they’re ready to tackle some of Citronelle’s biggest problems.

“I think the biggest thing is bringing the stability back into the department and also into the community, building relationships within the community, with the police department and the community just having that trust factor back there,” said Stringer.

Trust is something something important between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and it’s something Chief McLean plans on growing in Citronelle. “My biggest goal is to really dive into the community and listen to them and find out what their needs are and then come up with a plan to fill those needs,” said Chief McLean.

Chief Mclean officially gets sworn in on Jan. 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Citronelle City Hall.