MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson, a pediatrician and 2021 Medical Society President is amongst many of the other healthcare workers receiving the Pfizer vaccination Wednesday morning.

The Medical Society of Mobile County sent in a video of her vaccination shown above. The vaccine was received at Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Ford-Jonson released this statement after receiving the vaccine: “After an exhausting year that we have had, I am extremely hopeful and optimistic that we will turn the corner on this devastating pandemic, while continuing to stay safe and mindful of the ones we have lost and are still fighting this terrible disease. The shot I received was painless, but even if a little bit of discomfort were to occur, it would be worth it all. As a frontline worker, I could not imagine passing this virus to my family and precious children. I did it for them, my elderly parents, my neighbors, my community, and for myself. My prayer is that all will do the same.”

