Medical Society of Mobile County urges officials not to issue parade permits

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Medical Society of Mobile County issued a statement Tuesday morning urging officials in local municipalities not to issue parade permits at this time. The medical officials say they’ve seen what they describe as a “disturbing steady rise” in cases and hospitalizations in Mobile County. Under 20% of all people tested in the County are positive. They say this unacceptably high.

“We emphasize that the guidance is clear: non-work gatherings are just that – non-work gatherings and 6’ is 6’. The event that poses the most staggering and considerable risks are parades; where thousands of citizens attend, crowded together and remain for several hours,” read the release. They say they understand Mardi Gras is woven into this community but they must have a unified response to this pandemic.

“We as a health care community, advise the Unified Command to encourage towns and municipalities to not issue parade permits at this time. We also understand that Mardi Gras Parade are intimately woven into the very fabric of our community. Due to our current health pandemic, we ask for their cancelation in their current form,” read the release.

Here’s the unedited release.

LATEST STORIES: