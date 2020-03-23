Medical Society of Mobile County asks public to donate N95 masks

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Medical Society of Mobile County is asking the public to donate N95 masks for they are in desperate need.

With the recent coronavirus pandemic, N95 masks are very hard to come by as the government is supplying a stock of masks to the hot spot states of NY, Washington State, and California. But the public may be able to assist.

They’ve already received some donations and want to further spread the word to encourage others to do the same.

MSOMC says people might be able to find N95 masks in their utility rooms, garages, sheds, basements, etc.

“Many masks that are purchased for residential and business purposes, for lawn care, for allergens, for paint, for fumes, etc. are sometimes printed N95 which quantifies them as respirators,” says MSMC.

Again, they’d really appreciate the community’s help in assisting their first responders to COVID-19 across the Gulf Coast.

The masks must be new and unopened.

The dropoff details are below:

Drop off to

The Medical Society of Mobile County Office

(at the intersection of Airport and Florida, next to the Fire Station)

2701 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Any time between 10am and 3pm,

Monday–Friday

Call 251-476-9494 for further details or if different drop off time or day is necessary

